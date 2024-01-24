Former prime minister and former Chairman of the CTP Ferdi Sabit Soyer was taken to hospital last night suffering from arrhythmia.

Chief Physician at Famagusta State Hospital Dr. Mustafa Kalfaoğlu, said that Mr. Soyer had been taken to intensive care due to arrhythmia but noted that he did not have any serious health problems.

Speaking to a TAK news agency reporter, Dr. Kalfaoğlu noted that Soyer was taken to intensive care last night and said, “Anyone with an arrhythmia is taken to intensive care. It’s nothing serious. He will recover with medication“, he said.

Dr. Kalfaoğlu stated that it is not yet clear when Soyer will be discharged.

Yeniduzen