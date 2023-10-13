Friday, 13 October 2023

Former Prime Minister and Speaker of the Parliament Dr. Sibel Siber has been arrested in connection with the prescription fraud investigation.

With the last two arrests, nearly 40 people, including civilians and pharmacist assistants, were involved in the investigation.

The arrests made within the scope of the prescription fraud investigation, which began around one month ago, had a great impact on the public, and many statements were taken so far, and many people were released on bail following the arrests.

It is not yet known to what extent Dr. Siber, if any, the first and only female former Prime Minister of the TRNC and Speaker of the Assembly of the Republic, was involved in the prescription fraud investigation.

Kibris Postasi