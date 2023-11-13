Monday, 13 November 2023

A former Chief Inspector at Nicosia Police Department, accused of “destroying criminal files” in return for bribes, has been temporarily released, Yeniduzen reports.

Former Chief Inspector of Police Ali Savaş Altan, accused of corruption during his official tenure between 2016-2017, has been under arrest for some time. Altan was released by the judge at Nicosia Heavy Penal Court, because the prosecution could not bring “witnesses to the court” to testify.

Altan’s lawyer, Muhabbet Mevsimler, told Yeniduzen that although his client had been released, he was not yet acquitted.

“The court had given the prosecution 11 days to present the principal witnesses. However, the prosecution stated that it would not be possible to prepare the principal witnesses because the witness had left the country with the permission of the prosecution and declared that they would not return“.

Lawyer Mevsimler noted that in his examination of previous similar cases, he observed that a new case had not been opened on the same matter after this stage, saying, “After this process, we do not expect a new case to be opened“.

Mevsimler also noted that there is another case against his client Altan on the charge of “forgery of documents,” and said, “This case will be heard soon, and this matter will be concluded“.

Yeniduzen