Tuesday, 24 May 2022

A former police officer arrested for allegedly stealing 38,185 TL from a parked vehicle in Lapta appeared in court again on Monday, Kibris Postasi reported.

It was alleged that on May 10, Salahi Çeribaşı stole the cash from the glove box of a vehicle parked in a car park on İbrahim Nidai Street in Lapta.

The police said that following a complaint lodged by the vehicle owner an investigation was launched on 18 May. Footage from a security camera was examined and statements were taken.

It was stated that camera footage showed the suspect go to the parked vehicle, wander around and then enter the vehicle, and put something in his pocket while leaving.

According to the suspect’s statement, he had only taken 5,400 TL as requested by the complainant. The complainant, when presented with the suspect’s statement, denied telling the suspect to take money from the vehicle.

The police demanded that Çeribaşı be remanded on bail. The court released the suspect pending trial on bail of 100,000 TL.

Kibris Postasi