Sunday, 3 July 2022

Former TRNC President Derviş Eroğlu has been taken to the Near East University Hospital suffering from high blood pressure, Kibris Postasi reported.

The head of the Cardiology Department at the NEU Hospital, Dr. Hamza Duygu issued a statement on his personal social media account saying the following:

“Our former President, Mr. Derviş Eroğlu has been taken under observation for blood pressure and monitoring at our cardiology department. As of now, there is no life-threatening condition, further examinations and treatments are continuing, we wish him well”.

In July 2020, former President Eroğlu underwent angioplasty which included inserting a stent into one of his coronary arteries.

Kibris Postasi