Thursday, 14 July 2022

Former President Dr. Derviş Eroğlu is conscious and able to chat with medical staff following a surgical procedure to remove a blockage in one of his carotid arteries, Yeniduzen reported.

Dr. Eroğlu remains in the intensive care unit at the East Mediterranean University Hospital under observation, having undergone what was described as a risky but necessary surgical procedure to clear one of his carotid arteries which was 80 percent blocked. A blocked carotid artery is a common cause of strokes.

Addressing a press conference at the hospital, Chief Physician Dr. Müfit Yenen said that the former president had been treated in the hospital for the last 10 days after Dr. Eroğlu had been admitted to hospital complaining of high blood pressure and brief fainting spells.

Dr. Yenen said that Dr. Eroğlu previously had undergone a coronary bypass surgery and had had an ICD [Implantable cardioverter defibrillator] inserted into his heart at the hospital.

The procedure to clear the blocked coronary artery was successful, he said and Dr. Eroğlu is being monitored. Providing he remains stable, he will be moved to a normal room at noon tomorrow and he can be discharged after 3-4 days, the Chief Physician said.

Yeniduzen