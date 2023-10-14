Saturday, 14 October 2023

Former Prime Minister and Speaker of the House Dr. Sibel Siber and pharmacist Gizem Karagözlü appeared at Nicosia District Court on Friday, Kibris Postasi reports.

During questioning by law enforcement, the former prime minister confessed to her involvement in providing prescriptions in an irregular manner. Dr. Siber admitted to prescribing medicines for acquaintances without conducting a proper medical examination. This was done under the guidance of a pharmacist, in return for cash payments ranging from 20 to 25 Turkish Liras.

After careful consideration of the evidence presented, the court ruled that both individuals should be detained in custody for three days.

The investigation has now expanded to encompass a total of 40 suspects, including doctors, pharmacists, and pharmacy staff. These individuals are suspected of causing financial losses to the Social Security Department through their actions and illicitly profiting from counterfeit prescriptions.

Kibris Postasi