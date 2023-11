Monday, 6 November 2023

Foul water was spotted spilling onto the shore at Long Beach, Kibris Postasi reports.

The content of water is yet to be analysed by the environment department and Iskele municipality.

Meanwhile images of the dirty water running onto Long Beach, one of Iskele’s most valuable assets, were captured on camera.

A report in August stated that locals were very concerned about the lack of infrastructure in place to support the number of new builds in the area.

Kibris Postasi