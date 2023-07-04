Tuesday, 4 July 2023

The four people who were killed in a head-on collision on the Kyrenia-Değirmenlik main road have been named as 40-year-old Pratapbhai Bhuabai Karavadra (the driver of the vehicle), and his passengers Jayesh Keshu Agath (21), and Anjali Makwana and Pushtiben Heenaben Pathak both aged 21.

The two people in the oncoming vehicle who were injured, one seriously, are Hüseyin Taşer (56) and his passenger Burak Tokgün (35). Both men remain in Nicosia State Hospital receiving treatment.

Speaking about the accident, the Chamber of Mechanical Engineers announced that the Kyrenia-Değirmenlik main road was not safe and asked, “Why do those responsible for traffic safety not take precautions?”

“The speed limits written on the signs are not appropriate, the result is obvious. Every collision is a lesson but no lesson is learned? Why don’t you take action?”, the head of the Chamber Ayer Yarkıner, asked.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Erhan Arıklı acknowledged that the surface of the road was below standard quality. He said that there had been problems putting work to resurface the road out to tender.

Yeniduzen