Traffic police inspected 2,168 vehicle drivers, 517 of whom were reported for various traffic violations and who now face legal action, Kibris Postasi reports.

During the course of the inspections, four drivers were arrested and 44 vehicles were banned from the road.

The reported traffic offences were : Driving above the legal speed limit – 275. Driving under the influence of alcohol – 14. Driving without a driving licence and without insurance – 3. Driving while using a mobile phone – 44. Driving without wearing a seat belt – 11. Driving without a vehicle licence – 44. Driving without insurance – 11 and 139 for various other traffic offences.

