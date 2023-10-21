Saturday, 21 October 2023

The outcome of a nationwide traffic police inspection was that four drivers were arrested and 31 vehicles were impounded, Yeniduzen reports.

A statement from the Police Press Office, said that a total of 1,176 vehicle drivers were checked, with 152 of them exceeding the legal speed limit, 25 driving under the influence of alcohol, 1 driving without a licence, 14 using a mobile phone while driving, and 13 failing to wear a seatbelt.

In total, 290 vehicle drivers were reported for various traffic offences, and legal proceedings were initiated against them.

Yeniduzen