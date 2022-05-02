Monday, 2 May 2022

Four people were injured in a traffic accident that occurred on the Nicosia-Guzelyurt main Road on Sunday evening, Kibris Postasi reported.

According to the Police Press Officer, Gais Rahmatzade aged 25, lost control of his steering while he was approaching Serhatköy and crashed his car into the concrete barrier which then overturned. Police investigation into the incident continues.

The driver and his three passengers, Ahmad Massoud Nasrat (25), Mazumel Rahami (27) and Mahdi Alijani (26) were taken to Dr Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital in Nicosia by ambulance, where they are still being treated.

The police are continuing their investigation into the accident.

Kibris Postasi