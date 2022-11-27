Sunday 27 November 2022

Four people were injured in a traffic accident on the Iskele-Ercan main road on Saturday evening, Kibris Postasi reports.

According to the Police Press Officer, the accident occurred at 18:15 in Geçitkale, at the junction of the İskele – Ercan main road and the old Dörtyol main road.

A vehicle driven by Cemal Emirhan, exited the Iskele-Ercan main road without giving priority to oncoming vehicles. His car collided with a vehicle driven by Hasan Oykin (59) who was heading towards Iskele.

Both drivers and their passengers were slightly injured. They were taken to Famagusta State Hospital where their treatment continues.

Kibris Postasi