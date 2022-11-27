Sunday 27 November 2022
Four people were injured in a traffic accident on the Iskele-Ercan main road on Saturday evening, Kibris Postasi reports.
According to the Police Press Officer, the accident occurred at 18:15 in Geçitkale, at the junction of the İskele – Ercan main road and the old Dörtyol main road.
A vehicle driven by Cemal Emirhan, exited the Iskele-Ercan main road without giving priority to oncoming vehicles. His car collided with a vehicle driven by Hasan Oykin (59) who was heading towards Iskele.
Both drivers and their passengers were slightly injured. They were taken to Famagusta State Hospital where their treatment continues.