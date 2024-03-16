Four people were injured in a horrific accident that occurred after a lorry and a saloon car collided on the Nicosia-Famagusta main road, Kibris Postasi reports.

According to initial reports, four people were injured as a result of the collision between a lorry and a car.

Medical teams rapidly arrived at the scene and gave first aid to the injured, while police teams investigated how the accident occurred.

According to the statement made by the Police Press Officer, at around 9am today, Mahmut Acu (57), was driving a TIR lorry along the Haspolat Industrial-Central Prison Road towards the junction of the Nicosia-Famagusta main road. He joined the main road without giving priority to the oncoming vehicles. As a result an oncoming car struck his lorry.

The impact caused the car to strike the central concrete barrier and land on its side.

The driver of the saloon car Melin Karasalih (18), was injured as a result of the accident, as were her passengers Rifat Sarraç (20), Umutcan Tuna (20) and Enes Sarraç (14). They were taken to Dr. Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital where their treatment is still continuing.



An investigation into the accident is ongoing.

Kibris Postasi

