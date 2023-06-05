Monday, 5 June 2023

Four people were injured, two of them seriously, in an alcohol-related traffic accident in the early hours of this morning, Yeniduzen reports.

The accident occurred on the Nicosia – Güzelyurt main road, at around 1am this morning, when Berk Sicimoğlu (22), who had 186 milligrams of alcohol in his system, lost control of his vehicle at the Agillar roundabout.

His car struck the kerb and rolled over. He and his three passengers were injured in the accident.

They were all taken to Nicosia State Hospital where his three passengers, one of whom sustained a fracture to his cervical spine and another was transferred to the intensive care unit, with cerebral haemorrhage and internal bleeding.

The driver of the vehicle, Berk Sicimoğlu, was arrested.

Yeniduzen