Four Injured in Head-On Collision

  • 43 seconds ago

North Cyprus News - Head on Collision Four people were injured in a head-on collision on the Ercan – Iskele main road at around 18:45 on Saturday evening Yeniduzen reported. The accident occurred after a driver carelessly switched to the oncoming lane and crashed head on into an oncoming vehicle.

Soroush Amanmohammadi (32), is suspected of causing the accident, injuring himself, his passenger Mohamad Reza Honarva (45) and the driver of the oncoming vehicle, Hakan Rüşlü (32) and his passenger Melek Tilki (20).

All four injured were taken to Nicosia State Hospital.

The police investigation into the accident continues.

Yeniduzen

