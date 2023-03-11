Sunday, 11 March 2023

A driver and his three passengers, two of whom were children were injured in a traffic accident on the Geçitkale-Tatlısu main road on Saturday afternoon, Yeniduzen reports.

According to the police report, the driver of the vehicle, Hüseyin Hacı, allowed the vehicle to veer into the oncoming lane, it then struck an earth bank. The vehicle overturned and his three passengers, Havva Haci (63), Hüseyin Yılmaz Haci (11) and Ayse Haci were injured (9).

They are currently receiving treatment at Famagusta State Hospital.

Yeniduzen