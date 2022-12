Thursday, 29 December 2022

Four people were injured in a traffic accident on the Nicosia-Guzelyurt main road, Yeniduzen reports.

One vehicle drove into the back of another vehicle at the Yılmazköy exit at around 5.30 pm on Wednesday according to a police report.

One of the vehicles struck an acacia tree on the roadside and the other hit the concrete central barrier.

Two passengers including a 12-year-old girl are still being treated at Nicosia State Hospital.

Yeniduzen