A fourth court hearing was held regarding the sex video scandal which included images of Ersan Saner, who has resigned from his post as Prime Minister, Yeniduzen reported.

All four suspects have been released on bail.

At court, Judge Mine Gündüz said that the accusations against the four were very serious. She released all four suspects on condition that each deposits 15,000TL as collateral and that two TRNC citizens sign a surety bond of 75,000 TL for each of them.

They have been banned from travelling abroad and their travel documents have been confiscated. None of the defendants’ lawyers have objected to the bail conditions.

One of the original charges against them which was “sexual harassement” has been lifted, however, the other charge of “violating the privacy of an individual”, still stands. One of the accused, who appeared in the video, has also been charged with “breaching privacy”.

None of the defendents have any previous convictions.

