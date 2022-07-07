Thursday, 7 July 2022

Four members of Kib-Tek’s Board of Directors have resigned on the grounds that Kib-Tek was forced to purchase fuel without a tender, Yeniduzen reported.

Ersan Karataş, Samet Biricik, Erman Benefici and Ramazan Kartal, four of the seven-member Board of Directors have handed in their written resignation. Ali Horoz verbally informed the Democrat Party, of which he was a member, that he would resign.

The Chairman of the Board, Hasan Akyiğit told Yeniduzen that “they resigned because they did not want to deal with these problems“, the reasons for their resignation were the fuel crisis. He explained why the institution was dragged into the purchase of fuel without a tender.

Meanwhile, Yeniduzen writes that some board members had said that Prime Minister Ünal Üstel had demanded the resignation of board members who would not sign for direct fuel purchases without a tender, which is why they had resigned.

“The fuel purchasing process has been languishing since May. If the tender process is started now, fuel can be purchased in two months at the earliest”, it was said.

Yeniduzen