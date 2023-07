Monday, 3 July 2023

Four people have died in a catastrophic head-on collision on the Kyrenia-Değirmenlik mountain road, Yeniduzen reports.

The accident happened near the Arapköy junction when two vehicles crashed head-on at around 3.40am this morning.

Four people died in the accident and two others who were injured, one seriously, were taken to Nicosia State Hospital.

The police have not yet released the identities of the injured and the deceased.

Yeniduzen