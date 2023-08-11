Friday, 11 August 2023

Four men appeared in court charged with the brutal murder of a British citizen in Iskele, Yeniduzen reports.

According to reports, Hüseyin Mavideniz (29) was attacked by bouncers outside a club in Iskele in the early hours of Thursday morning. His attackers punched him in the head several times. When he fell to the ground, one guard caused his death by stamping on his head.

Mavideniz sustained a brain haemorrhage after the final blow by one of the security guards.

The guards justified their attack by saying that Mavideniz was causing a disturbance outside the club.

A total of 13 people were arrested in connection with the incident.

The court ordered that the four suspects be detained in custody for three days, pending further enquiries.

Yeniduzen