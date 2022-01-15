Four people were arrested in Kyrenia on Friday suspected of attempting to defraud an elderly woman out of her savings, Yeniduzen reported.

A police statement said that a man had telephoned a woman in her seventies, claiming to be a prosecutor. He suggested that the money in her bank was being used by the FETO terrorist organisation and that she should withdraw the money and give it to the state.

The report goes on to say that the woman panicked and went to the bank to withdraw the money from her account and told the man that she had obtained money. Fortunately, it dawned on her that she was being scammed and notified the police instead.

A large-scale investigation has been ongoing into this particular scam and four people suspected of involvement were arrested on Friday.

At court on Friday, the suspects were ordered to remain in police custody for three days..

The investigation of the case continues.

Yeniduzen