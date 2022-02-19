Saturday, 19 February, 2022.

The Northern Cyprus Turkish Red Crescent created a memorial forest by planting 4,000 saplings in the area damaged by the forest fire in Kalkanlı, Güzelyurt two years ago, Kibris Postasi reported.

Officials representing the Northern Cyprus Turkish Red Cross, team members, Young Red Crescent volunteers, the Forest Department and local volunteers undertook the task of planting 4,000 saplings.

Red pine seedlings were planted in the interior of the memorial forest and fire-resistant oleander saplings were planted at the edge of the road.

A statement issued by the organisation emphasised that it was the duty of all individuals to protect the forests which form part of local ecology.

The head of the Red Crescent organisation in North Cyprus Sezai Sezen, thanked everyone who had contributed to the project.

Kibris Postasi