Four teenagers appeared in court charged with trespass, deliberate damage and stealing vehicle parts valued at 1.4 million Turkish Lira, Kibris Postasi reports.

The four young men, three of whom are Russian nationals and the other an Iranian, were caught red handed as they were cutting cables and stealing car parts in a fenced-off area of the Small Business and Craftsmen’s Zone in Nicosia.

A police officer giving evidence in court stated that the theft took place in September 2023, in Nicosia.

The four stole car parts from a variety of vehicle brands worth a total of 1.4 million Turkish Lira. They also cut cables on the vehicles causing damages amounting to 140,000 TL.

The police disclosed that on March 1, 2024, the suspects were caught red-handed cutting cables at the same location by the judicial branch teams.

During the search of one of the suspect’s homes, the police found cables and parts belonging to Mercedes brand vehicles. The police said that two of the suspects had provided voluntary statements.

Stating that the investigation is ongoing, the police requested that the suspects be detained for two days.

Judge Şerife Katip granted the police request for two days detention.

Kibris Postasi