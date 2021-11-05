The Lions Club of the Nicosia New Generation is collaborating with the Cyprus Turkish Diabetes Association for a free diabetes screening which will take place on Sunday, November 7, at the Nicosia Open Market.

The undistricted Cyprus Lions clubs in the Turkish Cypriot Community where only two clubs are serving in a truly independent and individual nature will perform free diabetes screenings respectively.

The Lions Club of the Mağusa Mesarya will provide a free diabetes screening with the support of the Mağusa KLINIK Laboratory, a private clinic, on Saturday, November 13, at Famagusta City Mall.

The Lions Clubs International (LCI) is the world’s biggest service organisation with having more than 1,4 million members and serving in 200 geographical areas around the world.

LCI acknowledges the northern part of Cyprus as an undistricted territory but not a separate geographical area from the rest of Cyprus.

The Lions clubs of the Mağusa Mesarya and Nicosia New Generation are not affiliated with any Lions district and provide community service in a truly undistricted nature as the two clubs decided to stay independent until the LCI recognizes a legal authority over the Lions clubs in the Turkish Cypriot Community.

Lions Club Press Release