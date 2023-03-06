Monday, 6 March 2023

Minister of Public Works and Transport Erhan Arıklı has said that since he took office, he has been working to reduce the cost of airfares, Kibris Postasi reports.

In his address to the Assembly, Arıklı said that by establishing a national airline or by increasing the number of scheduled flights, airfares could be reduced.

The transport minister said that there had been efforts to increase the number of airline companies serving Ercan Airport.

Two established airline companies applied, one to act as an air taxi and the other was Freebird Airlines*, which will be operating as the TRNC’s national carrier under the name of Cyprus Airlines (FLY – KHY).

These companies are operating at their own financial risk, Arıklı stated.

FLY KHY – Cyprus Airlines will launch on 13 March and begin service on 16 April, he said.

Arıklı, referring to the cost of airfares and airport taxes, said he was working to reduce both of these.

*Freebird Airlines is a subsidiary of Gözen Holding owned by Mekin Gözen and Mete Bozyigit (Ed.)

Kibris Postasi