Thursday 14 July, 2022

Fresh fuel continues to be offloaded at Teknecik Power Station and the operation is expected to be completed by midnight, Yeniduzen reported.

Kib-Tek Board Chairman Hasan Akyiğit told Yeniduzen that around 450-500 tons of fuel per hour is being pumped off the supply ship.

Yesterday, the Chamber of Commerce expressed concerns that the fuel supply vessel was not the correct draught for the Teknecik port and that there could be fuel spills creating environmental damage.

Kib-Tek’s Board Chairman said that there had been no problems.

When asked how long this latest supply of fuel would last he said that was expected to last until the end of the month. “We use an average of 700 tons per day. This fuel is expected to be enough until the end of the month“, Akyiğit said.

Testing For Fuel Quality

All fuel delivered to Teknecik is tested, Akyiğit said. He noted that the fuel that had arrived last night was stored and allowed to settle.

“The treatment applied to all fuels coming to Teknecik will also be done to this fuel, and an analysis will be made”, he said.

Regarding the next delivery of fuel, asked if it had been ordered yet, Akyiğit said that the necessary planning was made for the delivery of more fuel as of the end of the month and the tender was made last week.

“The tender is now with MİK [government’s Central Tender Commission] completely external to us. We cannot predict how short or how long the process will take“, he said. Aykyiğit also noted that if the tender is extended, “another fuel supply will be sought“.

Yeniduzen