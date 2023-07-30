Sunday 30 July 2023

A protest was held over the death of 46-year-old tractor driver, Mustafa Nergiz, who died after being struck by a driver who was under the influence of alcohol, Yeniduzen reports.

The traffic accident occurred on the Esentepe-Bahçeli main road on July 19.

Mr Nergiz’s family and friends who gathered at the Kyrenia Freedom Monument called out “Accidents are not destiny but murder” and “We want justice for Mustafa Nergiz“.

They called for heavier penalties in the case of drunk driving incidents and said that they would do all they could to ensure that the driver involved received the heaviest of punishments.

Yeniduzen