Thursday, 23 March 2022.

The weather will be quite cold today with sleet and frost in mountainous areas this morning, Yeniduzen reported.

There has been a dense fog warning issued for the Dörtyol junction and İnönü junction on the Famagusta-Nicosia main road.

According to the Met Office report covering March 24-30, the highest air temperatures will be around 15-18 C inland and on the coast.

Today and Friday will be cloudy, rainy in places, with sleet in mountainous areas. Frost is expected in the early hours of the morning.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with occasional showers. Clear and partly cloudy on Sunday and Monday, partly cloudy over time; Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy.

Winds will be moderately strong, occasionally strong, from the north and west.

Yeniduzen