The price of fuel and domestic bottled gas have gone up and are now in force, Yeniduzen reported.

The cost of a 10 kilo domestic gas cylinder can be charged at a maximum of 140 TL.

The cost of fuel has risen by around one Turkish Lira per litre. The new prices per litre are as follows:

Unleaded 95 Octane – 8.80 TL, Unleaded 98 Octane – 8.96 TL, Euro Diesel – 8.44 TL and paraffin – 8.39 TL.

