Euro Diesel and paraffin prices have increased, Kibris Postasi reported.

According to the decision published in the Official Gazette, Euro Diesel rose from 23.99 TL to 25.70 TL per litre, and paraffin rose from 23.70 TL to 25.43 TL per litre.

There was no change in the price of 95 octane unleaded petrol sold at 20.75 TL per litre and 98 octane unleaded sold at 21.06 TL per litre.

The new prices came into effect at midnight.

