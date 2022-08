Wednesday, 3 August, 2022

Fuel prices have been reduced and came into effect at midnight, Kibris Postasi reported.

Accordingly, 95 octane has been reduced by 1.1TL per litre, 98 octane is also reduced by 1.1 TL per litre, Euro Diesel is down by 2 TL per litre and paraffin is down by 1.1 TL per litre.

Following which the cost per litre of 95 octane unleaded is now 21.15 TL, 98 octane is 21.47 TL, diesel is 23.47 TL and paraffin is now 23.84 TL.

