The fuel crisis is worsening and other sectors which mainly use diesel are also being affected, Yeniduzen reported.

There are worries that lack of diesel will impact public transport, if no more diesel is made available tomorrow.

General Coordinator of the Cyprus Turkish Public Transport Association Bekir Akandere, said they had scouted for diesel across the country. “We found today’s diesel, but we don’t know where we will be tomorrow“, adding that public transportation service may be halted tomorrow.

He said that there should be arrangements made to support the public transport sector and its access to fuel. Akandere noted that his association is against the fuel price hike which is expected on Tuesday.

He also lashed out at garages selling fuel to motorists from the south who cross the border to buy cheaper fuel. Public transport should be made a priority, Akandere said.

Yeniduzen