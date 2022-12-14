Wednesday, 14 December 2022

Fuel for the Teknecik Power Station has been delivered by AKSA at the last minute, Yeniduzen reports.

Dismissing the warning of power cuts because of fuel running out at the power station, Prime Minister Ünal Üstel said the El-Sen union leader’s warning was gossip.

However, last night 22 tankers were deployed by AKSA energy company to deliver fuel after TPIC, the company contracted to supply fuel to Kib-Tek, failed to make a second delivery on time.

The Cyprus Turkish Electricity Authority Employees Union (El-Sen) announced yesterday that despite the words of Prime Minister Ünal Üstel that, “El-Sen is gossiping, there is no fuel shortage“, it was buying fuel from AKSA at a loss.

“Due to the failure to deliver the second 12,000 tons of fuel on time, fuel was purchased from AKSA at a loss once again. On 16.11.2022, a total of 22 tankers transferred fuel from AKSA to Teknecik at regular intervals, with a transportation fee of 5000 TL per tanker, in order to close the gap created by the delivery that was not made on time due to the late agreement”, a union statement said.

El-Sen responded to PM Üstel’s “gossiping” remark with photographs as proof of AKSA’s fuel delivery. El-Sen also stated that the union had never misled the public by making false statements.

Yeniduzen