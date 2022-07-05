Tuesday, 5 July 2022

Fuel for Kib-Tek will arrive from Iskenderun this afternoon, Kib-Tek Board Chairman Hasan Akyiğit said, Kibris Postasi reported.

Akyiğit added that mobile generators from Turkey will begin a trial period during the day. Meanwhile, the country has endured a series of power cuts, partly because of generators being out of commission and now because the Teknecik power station was rationing its use of fuel because it was running out and supplies were delayed.

In an excoriating opinion piece written by journalist Serhat Incirli published by Yeniduzen on 27 June, it was said that the fuel tender for Kib-Tek was not made on time. Incirli states that this was following a decision by the Council of Ministers to change the law so that a direct fuel purchase could be made from Turkish petrol company PETCO. This company itself faces a fuel supply shortage, hence the delays and increased costs.

Kibris Postasi, Yeniduzen