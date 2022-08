Saturday, 6 August, 2022

A shipment of fuel has arrived at the Teknecik power station, Kib-Tek’s Chairman of the Board, Hasan Akyiğit stated, Kibris Postasi reported.

Speaking to a TAK new agency correspondent, Akyiğit said that the fuel ship had arrived in the country, operations were continuing routinely and as planned.

Kibris Postasi