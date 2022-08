Friday, 5 August, 2022

Fuel for the Teknecik power station will arrive at around 8am on Saturday morning, Chairman of the Cyprus Turkish Electricity Authority (Kıb-Tek), Hasan Akyiğit, stated Yeniduzen reported.

He confirmed the rumours that fuel stocks at the power station were running low, but noted that there is sufficient fuel until Saturday.

The Kib-Tek chairman also promised that there will be no more power cuts because of fuel shortages.

Yeniduzen