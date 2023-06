Monday, 26 June 2023

A price hike to fuel, imposed by the coalition government will add an average of 1.5 TL to fuel prices, Yeniduzen reports.

Fuel prices have increased for the second time in the last 10 days. The new prices per litre will be as follows: 95 octane unleaded gasoline increased by 1.36 TL to 25.25 TL, 98 octane unleaded increased by 1.4 TL to 24.78 TL. Euro Diesel and paraffin will increase by 1.50 TL to 22.14 TL.

The new prices will come into effect from midnight tonight.

Yeniduzen