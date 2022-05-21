LGC News logo

Fuel Price Hikes Delayed by One Week

North Cyprus News - Petrol - refuelling car

Saturday, 21 May 2022 

An increase in the cost of fuel has been delayed by one week, Minister of Agriculture Dursun Oğuz, spokesperson for the Council of Ministers, announced on Friday, Yeniduzen reported.

He said that following a decision taken by the cabinet, the costs will be covered by the government for one week.  

Oğuz said the following, “Accordingly, an increase of 3.90 TL for 95 octane petrol, 3.96 TL for 98 octane petrol and 0.98 TL for Euro diesel was required, but the government will not reflect this increase to the public and will cover it for a period of 1 week”. 

Yeniduzen

