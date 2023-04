Friday, 14 April 2023

Fuel prices were increased at midnight on Thursday, Yeniduzen reported.

The new prices per litre are as follows: Unleaded petrol 95 octane is now 21.40 TL,

Unleaded petrol 98 octane is 21.72 TL,

Euro Diesel 19.46 TL and paraffin rose to 19.04 TL.

Yeniduzen