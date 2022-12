Friday, 30 December 2022

Fuel prices will go up at midnight tonight, Kibris Postasi reports.

According to the Official Gazette, unleaded 95 octane will go up from 18.00 TL to 18.57 TL per litre. Unleaded 98 octane will rise from 18.31 TL to 18.88 TL per litre.

Euro Diesel from 19.93 TL to 20.54 TL and paraffin from 19.85 TL to 20.27 TL per litre.

Kibris Postasi