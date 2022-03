Tuesday, 15 March, 2022.

Fuel prices were reduced at the pumps today after a sharp fall in the Mediterranean oil market, Yeniduzen reported.

Today, the price per litre for unleaded 95 octane petrol is 17.33 TL, 98 octane petrol is 17.58 TL, Euro Diesel is 18.07 TL and paraffin is now 17.02 TL.

Yeniduzen