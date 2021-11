Fuel prices will increase again from midnight tonight, Kibris Postasi reported today.

The increases are as follows: 95 octane will cost 9.14 TL/lt (up from 8.80TL/lt), 98 octane will cost 9.30 TL/lt (up from 8.96 TL/lt), Euro Diesel will cost 8.78 TL/lt (up from 8.44 TL/lt) and paraffin will cost 8.75 TL/lt (up from 8.39 TL/lt).

The last hike in fuel prices took place on October 28.

Kibris Postasi