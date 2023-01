Saturday, 21 January 2023

The cost of all fuel prices increased at midnight on Thursday, BRT reported.

According to the Ministry of Economy and Energy, 95 octane unleaded petrol will be sold at 20.16 TL per litre, 98 octane unleaded at 20.47 TL, Euro Diesel and paraffin at 21.96 TL per litre.

BRTK