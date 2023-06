Friday, 9 June 2023

Fuel prices have been increased, Kibris Postasi reports.

The cost per litre of 95 octane petrol increased from 20.55 TL to 21.97 TL and 98 octane went up from 20.87 TL to 22.32 TL. Meanwhile, Euro Diesel rose from 19.02 TL to 20.64 TL. Paraffin went up from 18.57 TL to 20.06 TL per litre.

The price increases came into effect at midnight on Thursday.

Kibris Postasi