Friday, 15 April 2022

The cost of fuel has been hiked once again. Prices have been increased by around 70 kurush per litre, Yeniduzen reported.

According to the decision published in the Official Gazette, fuel prices per litre are as follows:

95 octane petrol is now 18.14 TL, 98 octane is 18.38 TL, Euro diesel is 19.78 TL and paraffin is 18.44 TL.

Yeniduzen