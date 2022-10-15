Saturday, 15 October 2022

The cost of fuel has gone up, Yeniduzen reports.

The prices, which rose at midnight last night, are as follows:

Unleaded 95 octane increased from 20.90 TL to 21.35 TL, unleaded 98 octane from 21.21 TL to 21.66 TL, Euro Diesel from 24.92 TL to 26.94 TL and paraffin rose from 23.82 TL to 25.85 TL.

Meanwhile, Kibris Postasi reports that there will be a reduction of 7 TL on 10-kilogram domestic gas cylinders.

Accordingly, the price will decrease from 242 TL to 235 TL. This reduction will come into effect on Monday, 17 October.

Yeniduzen