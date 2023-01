Friday, 27 January 2023

Fuel prices rose again today, Yeniduzen reports.

According to the Official Gazette, 95 octane unleaded petrol rose from 20.16 TL to 21.00 TL per litre, 98 octane unleaded from 20.47 TL to 21.31 TL per litre.

Euro Diesel rose from 21.96 TL to 22.71 TL per litre and paraffin rose from 21.96 TL to 23.38 TL per litre.

The last price increase was on 20 January.

Yeniduzen