Saturday, 13 August, 2022

The cost of fuel has been increased by around 1 TL per litre, Yeniduzen reported.

The new prices per litre which came into effect today are as follows:

Unleaded 95 octane – 20.75 TL, 98 octane – 21.06 TL. Euro Diesel – 23.99 TL, and paraffin – 23.70 TL.

Yeniduzen